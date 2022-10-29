MadameNoire Featured Video

Xscape is being honored at the upcoming Soul Train Awards. The R&B vets will be the recipients of the Lady of Soul Award.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, said according to Billboard. “Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits. Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

Xscape is the second group to receive this award. SWV were the Lady of Soul honorees in 2017.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” the “Who Can I Run To?” singers said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

The Soul Train Awards will air on Nov. 27 on BET at 8:00 pm EST.

Kandi Burruss Won’t Record New Music With Xscape

In 2018, Kandi Burruss explained why she wouldn’t get back in the studio with her group members.

“I don’t want to mess with our legacy,” she told MADAMENOIRE. “When we were a group, we had three platinum albums. All of our albums were hits. We never had a flop album. And things are not how they used to be back then. Records are not selling like they used to do back then. I don’t want to put out an album and it does not…be on that same level.”

Burruss also isn’t a member of the group anymore. The other three members, Tameka Cottle and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, went on as a trio, Xscap3, and released their Here for It EP in 2018.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star added that they aren’t on the same page creatively anymore.

“We’re just four different women with four different creative ideas that I don’t feel like we see eye to eye creatively on what the music should be, and I would hate for us to not put out something that is as good. I just feel like it kind of tarnishes things.”