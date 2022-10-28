MadameNoire Featured Video

Salt-N-Pepa are getting a well-overdue honor. The queens from Queens are receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Nov. 4, we can all watch live on walkoffame.com as their star is unveiled at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard. Fellow Hip-Hop royalty, Roxanne Shante and MC Lyte will be speakers at the ceremony.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip-Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip-Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Salt-N-Pepa Are Surprised At How Far Hip-Hop Has Come

Salt-N-Pepa, born Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, hit the Hip-Hop scene back in 1986 with their first album, Hot Cool Vicious, which birthed hits like “Tramp,” “The Showstopper” and “I’ll Take Your Man.” Throughout their career, they achieved many first for women in Hip-Hop. Their beloved hit “Push It” became the first song by female rappers to land on the Billboard Hot 100. They are also the first female act to win a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group. Salt-N-Pepa are the first female act in Hip-Hop to achieve gold and platinum status as well.

The “My Mike Sounds Nice” rappers are achieving a milestone in a genre that was deemed a phase when they jumpstarted their career over 30 years ago. During a chat with MADAMENOIRE, Pepa reflected on not believing that Hip-Hop would make it this far.

“It was the number one question back then. Will Hip-Hop last?,” she said. “And we didn’t know what we knew as women in the game. It was a male-dominated field. It was odd, but we knew that we had to stay true to this here for us. We were like, ‘Oh shoot, we got to make our mark and against a lot of odds.’ We stayed pushing and we stayed in the fight. We stayed focused, and [for] 2022 to be here with Megan Thee Stallion and this generation, a commercial Super Bowl with Hip-Hop.”