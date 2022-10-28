MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users have mixed emotions about Charlamagne Tha God’s most recent comments on Kanye West.

The Breakfast Club host spoke on Kanye’s behavior in recent weeks and said the musical mogul is acting like he doesn’t have much time left on earth.

“I hope that this is what helps him to go find some real healing. Because clearly he’s hurting, right? I don’t see this ending well,” Charlamagne said on the Brilliant Idiots podcast. “I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s going to be here much longer, you know what I mean?”

Instagram users took to The Neighborhood Talk’s comments underneath a repost of the clip to share their feeling that Charlamagne’s remarks were in poor taste.

“Putting that into the air is not good!” and “Nah, we not speaking death. Ain’t no interview that serious to need to speak this over another man,” commenters said.

“Even if that thought ran across your mind, verbalizing it publicly is what I can’t & will never co-sign,” another wrote. “Grief & loss is too life altering/derailing to put that type of energy out. Be well everyone ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, others understood Charlamagne’s perspective on Kanye’s behavior.

“I had the same thought. Kanye is writing one hell of a story for himself,” a commenter noted.

Another said, “Because of the lack of comprehension skills you ppl are only focusing on that one part. He did not wish death on him. He literally said he should go get help because he is hurting!! The problem is y’all think mental health is a joke it isn’t… it is overwhelming and ppl really be in a dark place….”

Charlamagne’s latest commentary comes after the radio host revealed alleged details on Kanye’s beef with Pete Davidson.

Read more on that below.

