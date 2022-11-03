MadameNoire Featured Video

A mentor can be one of the greatest accelerants to a person’s professional and personal growth. There will always be classes you can take to learn a new skill, networking events to attend to meet others with the same goals, and life coaches to help you get organized. But a mentor is just on another level. They have learned everything that online class has to teach you because they’ve lived it. They understand exactly what day-to-day life is like for someone with your goals or in your position; they won’t just tell you where to look for opportunities – they’ll personally refer you for them.

A mentor is invaluable to all women, but mentorships for Black women and girls are especially important because they face specific challenges and experiences that are unique to them. Mentors can provide the essential wisdom, encouragement, empathy and network that a Black woman or girl needs to advance personally and professionally. So in honor of National Mentoring Day, here are mentorship programs specifically designed for Black women and girls.

Black Girls In Tech

Website: Blackgirlsintech.org

Black Girls In Tech pairs Black women and girls in every stage of their tech journey – from students to professionals – with a mentor who can help them with their professional and personal development. Mentors and mentees engage in regular check-ins, work together to break down goals into actionable steps, work on interview and resume preparation and discuss other helpful resources. Mentees are placed with the most appropriate mentor for their specific area of interest and current progress in their career.