Diddy dug deep in his pockets for a donation to a Bronx charter school. The hip-hop mogul gifted Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx, New York with $1 million, the Bronx Times reported. He also visited the school on Oct. 18 to offer words of encouragement to the youngsters.

This location of Capital Prep opened its doors during the pandemic and serves grades six through nine.

During his visit, Puff spoke to the students about the importance of working hard to chase your dreams and using education as an avenue to do so.

“You can dream of all the big things you want in the world, but you’re going to have to work to get it,” he told the school’s 150 students.

He added, “I know that that’s a cure for what’s going on in our community — is education. We worked together as brothers.”

Diddy serves as a financier and advisor to the charter school system.

Capital Prep schools are located in low-income, disadvantaged communities. There’s also another location in East Harlem and two more in Connecticut.

The school first opened with only sixth and seventh grade seats and plans to continue to grow over the next few years.

”The school will grow to serve 600 students in 6th-11th grade during an initial five-year term, and 12th grade in it’s 6th year,” the website read. “In all schools, students are admitted to the schools by random lottery in order to ensure equal access to all students regardless of socioeconomic status or academic history.”

The Bad Boy Records founder also told the students he hoped that they getting this top-notch education will take them far.

“Here we are teaching y’all with intentions to go out and be leaders and go and make sure you don’t have to live in a reality where you have to be special to be successful,” he said according to Fox 5.