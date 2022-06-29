MadameNoire Featured Video

A fast-food employee whose 27 years of dedication to his job went viral this month has received over $250,000 in donations since his story hit the internet.

54-year-old Kevin Ford is a hardworking father of four who online users fell in love with last week after a co-worker shared a clip of him showing off a goodie bag he was gifted for his 27 years on the job.

Ford shared in the video that he’s never missed a day of work “as an employee of HMSHost, a food service company for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon,” according to PEOPLE.

The goodie bag he received included a movie ticket voucher, a reusable Starbucks cup and candy.

Social media users weren’t satisfied with the gift and claimed Ford deserved much more appreciation and recognition for the dedication he exemplifies.

Ford’s daughter Seryna — inspired by the commentary surrounding her father’s viral clip — then created a GoFundMe to raise $200 for Ford to visit her and her children.

Online users came through for the family and surpassed Ford’s GoFundMe goal by measures.

As of this reporting, Ford’s fundraiser has received over $251,00 in funds.

“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” Seryna shared on the GoFundMe’s page. “…My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age. And leaving would cost him his retirement.”

In a heartwarming and emotional moment, Ford, Seryna and her children met for a reunion on the TODAY show after four years apart.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Ford said over the outpour of support he’s received from strangers across the globe. “It’s overwhelming, especially the support I’m receiving every day. It’s awesome.”

Press play on the clip below to hear the touching words Seryna had to say on the TODAY show about her father and his hard work.

RELATED CONTENT: “Burger King Austria Under Fire For Pride Month Inspired Whopper”