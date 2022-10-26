MadameNoire Featured Video

Is 2022 the year of separation? The past few years has been filled with cheating scandals from the most well-known celebs to the most unsuspecting duos. Celebrity relationships has always been a hot topic, but recently, the positive news has dwindled and been replaced with heartbreak. We have recently seen intense conflicts involving famous celebrities and inevitable divorces or break-ups due to cheating. With well-known figures like Beyoncé and the rocky road that occurred in her marriage. We’re now speculating that “no one is safe” if Beyoncé can be cheated on.

Relationships aren’t always straightforward and at times can be difficult to navigate through. However, celebrities’ personal relationship blunders are fair game for prominent media outlets.

Here’s a trip down memory lane of relationships (present and past) that were rocked and (some) destroyed by cheating.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

To put it simply, Lemonade was THAT album. When Beyoncé released her album, it became very evident that the couple had experienced some type of infidelity. It was made clear that Jay-Z had cheated on Queen Bey after he released 4:44, where he apologizes to Beyoncé and his daughter Blue. However, the identity of “Becky with the good hair” is still unknown. Although it has been speculated that “Becky” was someone well-known in their connections. The couple is seeming to be doing well, after the two held a major b-day bash for the icon in September.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Ime was reportedly having an intimate relationship with a member of the Celtics team staff in September, according to reports. Ime was then reportedly facing suspension. Later, it was made official that Udoka would not serve as the Celtics’ head coach during the 2022–2023 NBA season. The couple has a son together and have been together for about 12 years and engaged since 2015. Long told PEOPLE in a statement, “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

There is no doubt that this relationship has been severely strained. Just a few days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their baby, True, Tristan was discovered cheating on her. Tristan has a well-known reputation for cheating because he has done it repeatedly on numerous occasions. US Magazine confirmed that the former lovers had a surrogate baby together and had been secretly engaged for nine months before calling it quits for good. This happened not long after he cheated on Maralee Nichols once more.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

David Livingston / Getty Images

After getting married in 2016, Kevin and Eniko said they were expecting their first child in early 2017. Only one month after the birth of their son Kenzo did Kevin’s adultery scandal come to light. In September 2020, the couple welcomed their second child together after declaring to fight for their marriage. Parrish said, “This was a bad one. This was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better. I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.” The couple was recently seen out on a double with singer, Adele and her man Rich Paul.

Crystal Renay Smith and Ne-Yo

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

MADAMENOIRE reported, Renay, posted on Instagram on July 30 and accused the 42-year-old R&B artist of adultery. The mother of three alleged in a lengthy statement that Ne-Yo committed adultery throughout their eight-year marriage with “many” women “unprotected.” She wrote on Instagram, “8 years of lies & deception.” The ex-couple had only just renewed their wedding vows when this had happened. In divorce papers submitted in Atlanta, Renay stated that her marriage to Ne-Yo was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” When asked in a TMZ interview if she and Ne-Yo had any possibility of working out their marriage, Renay responded, “There are no chances; God is good. We are moving to better lives.”

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Wendy Williams alleged in her 2001 autobiography, Wendy’s Got the Heat, that her husband had cheated on her, which prompted her to hire a private investigator. When Hunter was discovered in New Jersey with Sharina Hudson in 2017, he was accused of cheating on Williams yet again. After it was revealed that Hudson and Hunter were intimately linked for more than 10 years, Wendy refuted the claims. However, Hudson gave birth to a child in 2019, which sparked widespread rumors that Kevin was the father. After 21 years of marriage, Willams filed for divorce a month later.

