The cosmetic line is bringing a new cheeky duo to your nearest Sephora. For their fall launch, they are releasing a new cream blush, the FF Lush Blush Duo, and a pair of highlighters, the FF Luxe Highlighter Duo. These new releases are a play off of the blushes Fashion Fair sold in the 70’s but revamped with five new shades altogether.

“This collection is an incredible smash-up of the lush blush powders created in the 70’s along with jaw dropping creams and amazing highlighters.” Desiree Rogers, the CEO of Fashion Fair, said in a statement.

FF Lush Blush Duo ($38.00): A combination of a cream and iconic powder, the lightweight, long-lasting buildable cream blush can be worn alone for a fuss-free look, or layered under the powder blush for a pop of color that leaves skin looking refreshed. The cream can also be used on the eyes and lips. The product is infused with Green Tea Extract, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil and Squalene to deliver moisturizing and anti-oxidant benefits. Available in three shades that the Fashion Fair family will remember which include Berry Red, Rich Plum and Chocolate Chip. FF Luxe Highlighter Duo ($38.00): A baked slurry hybrid formula gives the purest, truest color payoff and adhesion to the skin. Designed to highlight the cheekbones, brow bone and cupid’s bow, the gold, bronze, and copper shades bring light to all skin tones. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil and Squalene, the weightless texture blends and layers seamlessly, helping to smooth and moisturize the skin. Available in two shades: Dreamy Topaz and Golden Bronze.

Fashion Fair Hosted A Dinner For Black Women In Journalism

As a part of the launch, the cosmetic brand’s CEOs, Desiree Rogers and Cheryl McKissack, invited Black women in journalism out for a dinner, demonstration and a talk about the importance of supporting Black beauty brands. During the dinner, Rogers pointed out that beauty is a $60 billion business but only 2.5% of that is spent on Black-owned beauty businesses. With predictions that the beauty business will soon be a $73 million business, she explained how necessary it is that Black-owned businesses get a piece of the pie.

Rogers also pointed out that while we don’t have many seats at the table, Black consumers are the ones buying a bulk of these products. Black buyers make up 11% of the consumers in the beauty world. With that being said, it’s imperative that Black women visit their nearest Sephora and support the cosmetics line! It’s been around 49 years and while there have been highs and lows, MicKissack and Rogers have brought the iconic brand back to life!

