Kanye West aka Ye and Candace Owens have been spotted by each other’s sides recently and there’s speculation she’s his advisor. There were claims that Owens was scheduling meetings and making calls on his behalf, TMZ reported. The anonymous source even said that Owens was going to “run him into the ground” with her alleged moves. There were also claims that she and the Yeezy designer were planning to wear matching “White Lives Matter” shirts weeks before Paris Fashion Week. She released a statement on Oct. 13 denying that she was acting as an advisor for Ye and that anything between them was planned.