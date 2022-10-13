Kanye West aka Ye and Candace Owens have been spotted by each other’s sides recently and there’s speculation she’s his advisor. There were claims that Owens was scheduling meetings and making calls on his behalf, TMZ reported. The anonymous source even said that Owens was going to “run him into the ground” with her alleged moves. There were also claims that she and the Yeezy designer were planning to wear matching “White Lives Matter” shirts weeks before Paris Fashion Week. She released a statement on Oct. 13 denying that she was acting as an advisor for Ye and that anything between them was planned.
Despite the veracity of the statement ‘White Lives Matter,’ it is patently false that Ye and I were ‘planning it for weeks’ as you claim in your story. As you will recall from my interview with Tucker Carlson, I had no idea I would be wearing the t-shirt until I arrived in Paris (as a guest) to Ye’s fashion show.
I am grateful to have been by his side for such an iconic moment which fostered a much needed national conversation. Also patently false is the idea that I am working for Ye as an advisor or that I have made any calls on his behalf. If it isn’t yet clear, Ye has never had any problem speaking out.”
Ye also attended that Nashville premiere for Owens’ new film, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Ye Associates With Candace Owens Despite Her Public Bashing Of Kim Kardashian
Candace Owens has been vocal about her disgust for Kim Kardashian on her show Candace. She recently exposed her by sharing a voicemail, said to be Kardashian, slandering the late Whitney Houston. On the voicemail, the woman called Ray J disgusting, Houston an “old hag” and said “crack is definitely not wack when it comes to you guys.”
Before that, she read Kris Jenner for orchestrating the release of the infamous Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape. Ray J claimed that Jenner was the mastermind behind the tape and even made them re-record it after she watched it until she approved of the final result.
“I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute and I am not going to edit this,” she said on Candace. “Her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul. She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”
Despite all of this bashing, Ye has only addressed Owens publicly when thanking her for wearing the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. Owens also sided with the “Jail” rapper when he spoke out against his daughter, North, having a TikTok account.