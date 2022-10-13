MadameNoire Featured Video

The Game is being accused of running game. Priscilla Rainey, who won a $7.1 million civil lawsuit against him in 2016, claimed she has yet to receive her funds. So she’s taking matters into her own hands. According to Radar Online, she hired a private investigator.

Rainey also filed another lawsuit against The Game in September 2021 accusing him of hiding his money so he doesn’t have to pay her. So far, she claimed that she has only collected $258,058 and is trying to get the remaining $6,872,041. In the lawsuit, she is accusing his manager, Cash M. Jones of helping the Compton native hide his money using shell companies so he doesn’t have to pay her. She’s also alleging that the “How We Do” rapper had the deed of his home put in Jones’ name. This means she can’t seize his mansion in Calabases, California. Rainey has also tried to garnish his PayPal, Zelle and Square accounts, AllHipHop reported.

The Game Has Been Ducking Rainey So She Can’t Serve Him

No steps have been taken with the new lawsuit because she’s been unable to serve him.

“In an attempt to personally serve Taylor, Plaintiff has had a process server approach the location on six separate occasions between October 15, 2021, and November 3, 2021, but was unable to gain access to the property or response to the call box at the gate,” the lawsuit read.

Her latest attempt to serve on July was unsuccessful as well.

“On Friday, July 29, 2022, surveillance was conducted on the residence from 10:30 am to 11 am, at which time Taylor was followed in his vehicle to an office building in Encino. Personal service was announced and attempted as Taylor entered the building, however he refused to take possession.”

Rainey, who was a contestant on his She’s Got Game reality show, sued The Game for sexual assault. She claimed that while on the show, he forced his hand up her dress and rub her vagina and buttocks.

Rainey has requested to be able to post a notice in the newspaper and serve The Game that way since she hasn’t been able to in person. The judge hasn’t made a ruling yet.