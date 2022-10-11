MadameNoire Featured Video

Sade is back in the studio after not recording an album in over 10 years. For her return to music, she didn’t pick an ordinary recording studio. The Nigerian-born Brit is recording her new project at the Miraval Studios at Château Miraval in Provence, France, Billboard reported.

Miraval Studios at Château Miraval is owned by Brad Pitt and French producer and engineer Damien Quintard. Château Miraval spreads 2,200 acres and was purchased by Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $60 million in 2012. The renovated space includes three editing booths, a recording studio known as Studio One, an artist salon, a reverb room, a salt-water pool, kitchen, and a rooftop.

Sade, who Pitt called “royalty,” fell in love with the stunning space.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told Billboard. “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Sade Already Has “A Bunch Of Songs” Ready For The New Album

There was also talks of Sade working on new music back in 2018. A member of her band, Stuart Matthewman, told Rated R&B that she was back in the studio and had recorded “a bunch of songs.” The “Smooth Operator” singer is known to release music sporadically and nothing has changed. Matthewman said that she’s in no rush to release new music and takes her sweet time when in the studio.

“When we’re happy, then we’ll let everyone else hear it,” Matthewman said about the music.

In 2010, the four-time Grammy winner said she doesn’t really pay attention to time.

“I’ve got absolutely no real perception, properly, of time,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

She added that she isn’t too fond of the music business.

”But then, going beyond that, I find it a little bit difficult, the sort of opening myself up to everything that’s attached to it in the music business generally,” she said. “The expectations and pressures that are put on to you. Some people love all of the trimmings and everything that comes with that. But I happen to not be one of those people.”

As expected, there’s no word on when this album will be released.

