It’s exciting when you get that notification on a dating app – it’s a match. You’ve spent so much time curating your profile, choosing the perfect photos and getting that bio just right. Then there are all of those minutes and hours spent swiping through your options, hoping to find someone who catches your eye. With Statista reporting over 26 million people on dating apps in the U.S., there are a lot of options to look over.

Once you swipe right, request a match or whatever tells someone else you’re interested … you wait. So getting the green light to start actually chatting with someone is a small win. It can be devastating when you go through all of that to find someone unmatched you. But, it happens. And while you might be upset and give up, perhaps it’s worth considering what went wrong. Here are possible reasons someone unmatched you on a dating app.

Too Many DMs

Showing a little enthusiasm can be a good thing. Sending nine consecutive messages in a row can be creepy. Online chatting should have a similar rhythm to real-life conversations. Translation: wait for the other person to respond to the first thing you said before saying eight more things. Good listening skills are just as important online as they are IRL. Plus, too many DMs in a short time period can come off as a little needy.