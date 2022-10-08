MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has responded to claims that she didn’t ask to use a sample on her latest album, Renaissance. British Act Right Said Fred called Bey “arrogant” for not asking their permission to sample their 1992 song “I’m Too Sexy” for her song “Alien Superstar.” This is the second time she’s been bashed for using a sample without permission and this time she released a statement via her team. In her statement, she denies using anything part of the song without their permission and said they were well aware that the song was being sampled. The statement, according to LoveBScott reads:

The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used “I’m Too Sexy” in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging. Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of “I’m Too Sexy” is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.

Right Said Fred Called Beyoncé ‘Arrogant’

Right Said Fred expressed outrage over the use of their song. They said other artists like Drake and Taylor Swift have asked their permission.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” they told The Sun. “She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did.”

Beyoncé went through a similar situation with Kelis when she slammed her for using an interpolation of “Milkshake” on “Energy.” In response, the Houston singer removed the entire interpolation and Kelis’ song credit.