Chlöe Bailey believes that although her relationship with her parents is distant, a particularly special person in her life keeps her support system solid.

The 24-year-old pop singer opened up about how her relationship with her godmother brings her ease during a Twitter Spaces stream with fans.

“You all don’t know [my godmother Shermay] has been like my number-one rock and my support system when I’ve been like destructing inside. So, please, don’t talk about my sister, don’t talk about my Godmom, don’t talk about family. I will come for you,” Chlöe said, according to HotNewHipHop.

“And, you know, I don’t have the closest relationship with my parents. Maybe one day down the line I’ll share why. But, it’s nice that I have a solid support system,” she added.

Chlöe Bailey Discuss Her Relationship With Her Godmother

“I could not do this thing called life without you [Shermay],” the singer expressed during the stream. “You believe in me when I don’t believe in myself. You life me up no matter how strong or weak I may feel. Thank you for being the light in my life, and I am so grateful and honored to know you and love you.”

“To all the people saying stuff about me holding my Godmom’s hand, guys, I suffer from anxiety,” she explained. “Like, you all don’t know how bad. It’s really bad!”

“I have really, really bad anxiety. Any time [Halle] and I are together, what am I doing? I’m holding her hand,” the singer continued. “Any time I’m out with anybody — whether it’s girlfriends or something — I’m holding their hands. My Godmom is like… she is my safe haven and my safe space. And she has to stop wearing rings sometimes because I’m squeezing her hand so hard.”

Chlöe shed light on other facets of her life during the stream — including her status as a single woman and relationship with Gunna.

