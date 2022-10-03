MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 28, Black excellence descended on Manhattan’s David H. Koch Theater to see Solange Knowles compose her first score for the New York City Ballet. The Grammy-award-winner was commissioned to perform a 30-minute piece called “Villanelle for Times,” a jazz-informed composition that was “filled with heavy brass” and haunting strings, according to Vogue. Solange, 36, made the stunning piece to accompany “Play Time,” a new ballet performance by the esteemed choreographer, Gianna Reisen.

Solange’s family shower her with praise after the show

On Wednesday, Solange’s close friends and family were all in attendance for her big day, including her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her big sis Beyoncé, who showered the superstar with love and praise on Instagram after the show.

Related Stories Solange Knowles Makes History As The First Black Woman To Compose An Original Score For The New York City Ballet

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” the Renaissance wrote while captioning a photo of her little sister holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” Bey added.

On Twitter, Solange’s father Mathew Knowles, gushed about the star’s huge accomplishment, telling fans that he was “So proud” of his daughter.

“She has worked so hard on her creativity, self-expression and art ever since she was young. While I’m not surprised to see her continuing to soar, I remain in awe by her accomplishments. Congratulations on your New York City Ballet debut!”

Mama Tina also took to social media with a sweet photo alongside her superstar children, which featured a funny caption that read:

“When you compose a Piece for the NYC Ballet and Lorraine Schwartz decks you out in Emeralds and diamonds but you have to return them the next day ! Can I keep my earrings Lorraine? @lorraineschwartz.”

Solange has worked with other fine art institutions in the past

Solange is the first Black woman to score a composition for the New York City Ballet, but this isn’t the first time the multihyphenate has worked with a revered fine art institution. In 2020, the “Cranes in the Sky” crooner curated a showcase at the Guggenheim Museum in honor of her third studio album A Seat at the Table. In 2019, the Houston native performed a sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House where she delivered a powerful multi-sensory concert loaded with bass, strings, and enchanting choreography. During the show, Solange sang revamped songs off her last two albums A Seat at the Table and When I Get Home.

The New York Ballet’s captivating event was held during the annual Fall Fashion Gala, where a number of high-profile designers were tapped to contribute costuming to the performance. Solange, who is a sartorial icon, showed up to the event in style donning a sleek black Balenciaga suit and a simple but intricate charm necklace. The singer and composer paired the classy look with a black purse and long silver statement earrings.

Congrats to Solange!

RELATED CONTENT: Solange Announces The Launch Of The Saint Heron Library & Collection Spotlighting Black Artists