Solange Knowles is making HERstory as the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

The multihyphenate’s debut project will premiere this September at the Fall Fashion Gala’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

Knowles shared the news in an Instagram post with details on when the show will be open to the public.

“🖤 Very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤,” the singer penned. “Choreography by Gianna Reisen. Score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from my ensemble 🖤.”

“Shows: October 1, 8, 11, and 16 as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18th at Lincoln Center,” her post added.

More Details On Solange’s Ballet Debut At The Fall Fashion Gala

This year’s Fall Fashion Gala will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair, in addition to all the designers and photographers who’ve contributed to the ballet since its inception in 2012.

Other designers, choreographers and big names attached to this year’s special program include Alejandro Gómez Palomo, Kyle Abraham, Giles Deacon, Justin Peck, Raf Simons and George Balanchine.

The New York City Ballet details the “evening of dance and design” will start with an elegant cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. before its gala at 7 p.m.

The magic night will end “with a glittering Supper Ball at 9 p.m,” according to the ballet’s website.

Wells Fargo serves as the event’s sponsor.

Ticket prices for this year’s Fall Fashion Gala start at $38 and are available on the New York City Ballet’s website.

Congrats to Solange — we wish her the best and many more history-making successes!

