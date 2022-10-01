MadameNoire Featured Video

Like many of us, I was too excited for Telfar and Rainbow’s launch. Every bag in every color was going to be available! Due to my previous failed attempts to secure my Telfeezy, I made sure to set an alarm for this special day. By the time 12:00 p.m. struck, I was already in their virtual line on their website. Fast forward to 2:00 p.m., the navy blue medium shopping bag I added to my cart was sold out! My jaw dropped. I was more than pissed off. I was finally prepared for a launch and still came up empty handed.

So, I decided to take my dollars over to Mercari, a luxury reseller site. I found the navy blue medium shopping bag for only $150 (I know) so I thought I ran into a great deal! When my bag arrived, disappointment hit me again.

When I unboxed the bag, I uncovered a smedium navy blue bag with poor stitching and counterfeit inserts. Since Telfar only manufactures small, medium and large bags, I knew this bag was fake. To give you an idea, the bag is the size of my HP laptop, which is eight and a half inches long. I was pissed all over again.

I was even more surprised when I looked at inserts that came with it. They were enclosed in a black and gold envelope with the Telfar logo embossed on the front. One of the cards explained that the bag was made with real leather, which was a major red flag. Telfar bags are proudly made with faux leather. On another card, there was a smiling white child sitting in this smedium bag. Telfar is a Black-owned business. There would never be a white person plastered on any of their advertisements.

So basically, I got got! At this point, I am one and done when it comes to resellers. Take a look at my videos below for the full unboxing.