Tory Lanez seems to be getting into the haircare industry, as a result of his hair and scalp issues.

The “Say It” rapper has been open in the past about his hair loss issues and the hair transplant he got done several years ago.

He followed up on how his hair and scalp are holding up, and shared new information during a recent guest appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“You know what’s crazy Angela? I’m trying something brand new,” said the Canadian rapper. “Check this out — so I’m gonna grown my hair, right? I promise you. But I’m doing it with a product I created.”

“Like I went and I talked to the African ladies, the Haitian ladies, the Dominican ladies — everything. And I’ve learned that all of the things for your hair that you need naturally for [it] to grow are in the earth.”

Hair and scalp products aside, Lanez knows how to keep his name in the headlines.

The performer was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with musician August Alsina earlier this month, resulting in the latter being left with minor injuries.

Lanez is also preparing for his trial concerning his and Megan Thee Stallion’s contentious legal battle.

The latter claims Lanez shot her in the foot during a heated conversation they had in Hollywood Hills in 2020.

The trial has been postponed and will now begin anytime from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8, according to TMZ.

Lanez faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon.

The rapper has pled not guilty but faces up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted.

