What do Bigfoot and squirting have in common? The existence of either one is hotly debated. For each phenomenon, there are groups who will assure you that it’s real, that they’ve seen it, or that a friend saw it/experienced it. But, unlike with the Sasquatch, squirting is actually something experts have been able to study up close because anyone with a vulva is capable of squirting. So we can move squirting – sometimes called female ejaculation – from the category of “myth” and leave that to unicorns. It is very much real. What is still debated is what exactly squirting is.

If you’ve been curious about squeezing out your natural juices or wanted to experience it, here’s what MADAMENOIRE know about squirting.

Is It Real And Is It Pee?

First and foremost, squirting is a real thing and no, it’s not just pee. Well, sometimes it’s a little bit of pee, which we’ll get to. When a woman squirts, she releases a fluid from her urethra. This fluid contains a mixture of naturally-existing fluids that live in the body including urea, uric acid and creatinine. Each of these are waste products that are naturally made through several bodily processes. And technically, some of these also come out in your pee. What sets squirting apart is that it sometimes also contains something called prostatic secretions – a fluid similar to that which comes out of the prostate gland in men.

This fluid comes from something called the Skene’s glands, which sit at the lower end of the urethra. The actual squirting occurs typically when there is G-spot stimulation, clitoris stimulation, or both. Because the Skene’s glands sit near the G-spot, when it is stimulated, the glands can be as well, prompting the release of the fluids.