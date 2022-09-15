MadameNoire Featured Video

A video went viral on social media showing the damage allegedly done by a 12-year-old boy who became upset that his mother took his phone. In the video, the home is in shambles. The marble counter is broken, a hole is punched in a door, the refrigerator is knocked over, the window is busted, a glass table is broken and much more. The mother has spoken out about the viral video and cleared things up.

In the video, she said her son is 15, not 12-years-old, and that his outrage was not over a cellphone. She said her is actually 6 feet tall, and 270 pounds, so there was no way to stop him from ransacking her home. She also said he has mental health problems that she has been dealing with since his early childhood. The mother shared the video with a friend and that led to it being leaked.

“It just sucks that I trusted someone and they sent the video out,” she said. “Everyone is seeing my hurt.”

Of course, this video sparked a lot of commentary on social media after going viral from TikTok. Some folks were against her sharing the video in the first place even though she initially sent it to a friend.

“Idk I’m not going to record a video, sniffling and crying for sympathy just for strangers to tell me to beat my son,” they wrote on Twitter. “I would reflect on my parenting and get the boy some help. No sane person rages that long and destroys their own home over a phone.”

Others empathized with the mother and her struggle managing her son.

“This pain is real. Beyond the destruction of her home, is the destruction of her heart,” an Instagrammer wrote. “The confusion one feels between wanting to help your child and realizing your not “safe” is inexplicable! Prays and Love 💕 to this mother.”

One person offered advice and suggested that her son live outside of the home.

“Seems to me her son should be institutionalized…it doesn’t appear the mom is equipped to manage him on her own…safely. And I mean no disrespect I mean that for the welfare of everyone involved.”

Take a look at the video below.