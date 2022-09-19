MadameNoire Featured Video

One of the best ways to show gratitude for the many blessings in your life is by giving back. A survey conducted by OnePoll with Giving Tuesday and published on Good News Network, found that Americans who give back are nearly twice as likely to say they feel satisfied with their lives. There’s so much need out there, and when your own needs are covered, it’s only natural to feel compelled to share your gifts and resources. However, not everyone can afford to give back financially. In fact, during the height of the pandemic, monetary donations were at a historic low, says Gallup.

Feeling the urge to help those in need but not having the funds to give can be frustrating. But, money isn’t the only thing you can share. Here are seven ways to give back when you don’t have money to donate.

Donate Your Expertise

Shelters and facilities catering to the unhoused population often need volunteers in a number of areas. These facilities might work with residents to help get them employment and could use your expertise. If you are great at writing resumes, teaching Excel, or teaching a second language, share your expertise. Volunteer to teach a workshop in which you will help those in need transition to the next phase of their lives. You could also volunteer to provide childcare at a women’s shelter for busy moms who need the extra help.