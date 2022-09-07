MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper 600Breezy revealed that his girlfriend Raven Jackson died by suicide. In a series of Instagram posts, he shared his shock, grief and regret over his girlfriend’s decision to take her own life.

“Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us,” he wrote under a picture of them. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . I’m f***** up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me.”

600Breezy also shared the text messages Jackson sent him before she committed suicide. In her long farewell text, she told him she was at a bridge and explained that she was “tired” and has been for a long time.

“Living is just overrated. I’m sorry mane” Jackson wrote. “It’s one thing to ruin your life but I had to go and end mines too. Understand that this is my choice. This is what I wanted. This is what I’ve wanted for awhile. I just don’t fit here. I’m not happy in this world. I just can’t fake it anymore. I don’t want to be here. It’s just too much on me.”

In another post, 600Breezy shared how he tried to support Jackson through her dark times and blames himself for her death.

My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going. I put everything into her and her business. I believed in her I worshipped the ground she walked on . She’s gone forever. I hate myself . Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real . This is what she left me with . And I suppose to be able to continue to live ????? @raven.k.jackson you always told me you wanted to go out young so you can get that love you deserve from others and be a legend. But what about your family baby what about me ? you left my heart so empty and broken lifeless alone. And no matter what they say or what you say I’m gonna forever feel like it’s my fault. Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health. Raven Jackson was the CEO of cRAEzy Fitness, which provided virtual fitness training, meal plans, athleisure clothes and waist trainers. She recently graduated from Jackson State University. She also studied biomedical sciences at Auburn University, according to her social media accounts. She and 600Breezy had been dating since 2020.

If you or anyone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please go to the nearest emergency room or text HOME to 741741 or call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).