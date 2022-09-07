Rapper 600Breezy revealed that his girlfriend Raven Jackson died by suicide. In a series of Instagram posts, he shared his shock, grief and regret over his girlfriend’s decision to take her own life.
My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going. I put everything into her and her business. I believed in her I worshipped the ground she walked on . She’s gone forever. I hate myself . Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real . This is what she left me with . And I suppose to be able to continue to live ????? @raven.k.jackson you always told me you wanted to go out young so you can get that love you deserve from others and be a legend. But what about your family baby what about me ? you left my heart so empty and broken lifeless alone. And no matter what they say or what you say I’m gonna forever feel like it’s my fault. Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health.
Raven Jackson was the CEO of cRAEzy Fitness, which provided virtual fitness training, meal plans, athleisure clothes and waist trainers. She recently graduated from Jackson State University. She also studied biomedical sciences at Auburn University, according to her social media accounts.
She and 600Breezy had been dating since 2020.
If you or anyone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please go to the nearest emergency room or text HOME to 741741 or call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).