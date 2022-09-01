MadameNoire Featured Video

Apparently, Stacey Dash didn’t know DMX died. In an emotional TikTok video, Dash shared that she was “ashamed” that she wasn’t aware of his passing.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times,” she captioned the video. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy.”

In the video, she shared that she was sober and was heartbroken that the Grammy-nominated rapper died due to his cocaine addiction.

“I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart,” she said through her tears. “It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

DMX died on April 9, 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack according to the Westchester County medical examiner’s office. After being admitted to the hospital on April 2, he remained in a coma due to blood not flowing to his brain.

While many were shocked that Dash didn’t know about his passing, her video raised eyebrows for another apparent reason. Folks on social media pointed out that her complexion seemed lighter than before.

“Where ever Stacey Dash has been. News of DMX and Sunlight has been absent,” one person tweeted. “Or she’s been bathing in skin bleach cream for sure.”

Another person wrote “Y’all laughing at Stacey Dash but a lot of black people fr bleach their skin. What makes it worse is that Stacey was light brown and had green eyes and then was like oh that’s not enough I need to be white with green eyes.”

Dash addressed rumors about her bleaching her skin back in 2014.

“Apparently, I’m NOT an Uncle Tom anymore BUT I AM bleaching my skin to be more white. LOL,” she wrote on Twitter.