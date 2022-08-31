MadameNoire Featured Video

Masika Kalysha has opted to take the legal route in her attempt to hold the Zeus Network accountable.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Masika is suing Zeus over a one-on-one discussion filmed for the network in 2020 with former Love & Hip Hop co-star Hazel-E that ended in a chaotic physical altercation.

The chat between the former co-stars was organized for an episode of Zeus’ show The Conversation, wherein the two were supposed to hash out their issues.

The discussion took a wrong turn when Masika stood up and threw something at Hazel. Things escalated even further in the aftermath, according to the former’s lawsuit.

“Hazel and a cosmetologist came into her dressing room and attacked her… resulting in scratches, bruises, and a broken finger,” TMZ detailed.

Masika filed the lawsuit “by herself, without an attorney,” according to the outlet’s additional reporting.

Although the reality star reportedly asked Zeus not to air the footage of her assault, Masika alleges the network did anyways.

Her lawsuit also claims one of Zeus’ security guards groped her and commented on how “thick as ****” she is while attempting to break up the fight.

Masika wants to be awarded $6 million in damages and is suing for sexual battery and fraud.

The star’s publicist clarified while speaking with The Shade Room that Hazel’s name in the lawsuit “is an afterthought.”

The publicist added that Masika’s suit primarily targets the Zeus Network, although Hazel is mentioned since she was present during the incident.

Additionally, the representative claims Zeus misled the star about what to expect on set.

The Shade Room reported:

She [Masika] is alleging fraud after the network allegedly promised her a peaceful sit-down, but instead had a hairdresser hiding in her dressing room for a fight scene she did not agree to. The rep also claims the network edited the content to only air her responses and not those of Hazel-E and her entourage.

