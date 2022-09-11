MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s something to be said about the fearlessness and tenacity of Nina Parker. The revered entertainment news personality has done everything from working as a local news affiliate at NBC to serving as a talent producer and manager at TMZ.

Now, she’s breaking new barriers with the family at E! and she’s doing it on her own terms. Fans can catch Parker dishing the latest in pop culture and entertainment on the buzzing E! show Nightly Pop and of course, the 42-year-old shines on the network’s Live From The Red Carpet, show where she chats with big celebs about their head-turning couture during special events.

Throughout it all, Parker’s fun, witty and bold personality oozes over viewers at home as she gives an honest and refreshing take on what’s currently making the pop and entertainment world tick.

Now, the media titan has secured a new bag as the host of Netflix’s forthcoming show Buy My House. She’s also making big strides in the fashion world with her booming plus-size brand The Nina Parker collection.

The entertainment maven spoke with me about her early beginnings in journalism, why she’ll never be canceled, and what fans can expect on her new Netflix series.

I live for a good backstory! What sparked your passion for journalism and entertainment?

I’ve always just enjoyed telling stories. So I think it came from being around family and hearing how people would tell stories. I really loved how they would captivate everybody and I wanted to hone in on that skill. Early on, my mom had me in speech classes just to develop that passion more.

I started in the local sphere, but ultimately, I decided I wanted to get more invested in entertainment. Honestly, the local news was really depressing and really hard every day. I thought how can I still do this in a way that’s enjoyable? So I said, well, what if I do entertainment instead, which allowed me to go more national. Before that I never even really thought about a national show. I was just thinking local news. When I started to realize I could do entertainment, I thought, oh, this could be global and that’s really kind of where it started to click for me.

During the beginning stages of your career, did you have a mentor that helped you to cultivate all of the incredible talents you have now?

No. I think most people will tell a story like I had a mentor who made me have this epiphany. I did not have that. I didn’t really have a mentor ever. I think people who have that are very blessed. In my opinion, it’s hard to come across when people are busy and successful. And then also when you’re not in the same place.

So you know, I got my start in the bay and then I moved to LA. So I never really had that. Everything I got was just from hits and misses. You kind of learn what you want when you get what you don’t want. For me, it was just like, let me put my hand in and see what I enjoy. Also, when you’re first starting out, you do everything. You do editing and you do the production. I was a PA and I was a runner. That’s really just how I learned to navigate and find my strengths. There were things that people pointed out that were strengths of mine that I didn’t realize were strengths, so I wanted to also pay attention to that and make sure that I was utilizing them. One of my biggest strengths was my hard work ethic.

I love that process of trial. I think of it as a discovery period that helps you to find out what you like and what sticks.

We think our story is about this one journey, but it’s really about like 50 journeys.

That’s a fact! One thing I love about your reporting style is that you’re just so fearless. You go for it and say what you want to say. But are you ever nervous about speaking your mind in this hypersensitive cancel culture climate we’re currently live in?

I think cancel culture is more easily navigated when you’re a Black woman because we have always kind of known what things are okay and that some things just aren’t okay to say because of microaggressions we’ve experienced. We’re at the forefront of that. I remember when I was working at TMZ, I would remind staff that it’s not okay to be talking about a woman solely because of her size or the size of her nose. I would always fight against that. So I feel really comfortable in this era. I also know it costs you nothing to say anything. You don’t have to say something about everything.

At this moment everybody wants to go viral. People are often experts of none and they’re talking about things they don’t know anything about. Then they get kind of caught up in the wind of this change when it comes back and hits them. It’s like you could have just not said anything. I thank God that I had a career before social media. You know, really my only gauge is if I wouldn’t say it on camera then I don’t put it on social media.

Let’s get into some fashion! Tell us about the Nina Parker collection. How has it been creating this brand over the last year and what have been some rewards and challenges?

I literally just got off of a call for fittings before I got on with you for the last hour with this jacket that’s like the bane of my existence right now. But we just can’t get the fit right and I’m losing my mind! You know, I want it to look good for my ladies. Sometimes it’s the material and it’s a lot of work. I pretty much have like several full-time jobs. You know, I’m on two shows. And then I also have the clothing line. So it’s just kind of trying to be about balance, but it’s been an amazing experience. I listen to all the feedback. I really enjoy seeing women feel seen, and it just makes me want to do more.

I love the silhouettes on some of the bodycon dresses. Sometimes, as a curvy woman, I feel nervous about wearing something that shows a little bit too much or things that are too revealing but these garments strike the perfect balance between sexy, fun and conservative.

I think like with anything we get conditioned to believe what we’re supposed to enjoy and like when we’re plus (sized). But you know, the world doesn’t shut down when a curvy girl puts on something tight.

I remember telling my best friend, maybe like 10 years ago how I spent a summer in jackets. The whole summer I wore a jacket because I was so afraid to show my arms. But I just made the decision that I wasn’t going to hide. I’m not going to be miserable just so people don’t make a comment about my arms. If someone is committed to not liking women, then they’re going to find something wrong with you. That’s why there’s always somebody who has a comment about the BBL girls and if you get a BBL, then you’re unnatural but if you’re natural, than you sag–it’s always something. So you might as well be comfortable and do what you want, and that’s really why I make these clothes.

I really love the sheer jogger too. I feel like that’s good for the girlies who are on the run, who might not necessarily have time for glam. It’s very versatile. How are things going with the Nightly Pop show?

So we’re not necessarily celebrity-driven and I think that’s why it’s starting to do so well. We’ve had some celebs want to be on the show because they like the show which is always fun. But for the most part, our show is about a conversation on pop culture in general and the quirkiness and craziness of it. We kind of embrace the toxicity of Hollywood and try to tackle it in the funniest way.

Congratulations on your new Netflix show, too! What can viewers expect when they tune into Buy My House?

I like talking about celebs but I’ve been doing it for a really long time and I am multifaceted! One of my favorite things is real estate. At two in the morning I’m on these apps looking at houses that I can’t afford. So it’s fun to do a show centered around real estate. It is about these tycoons who bid on people’s houses. You get really invested in what a house is worth, what they should accept the deal for, you’re screaming at the screen, like take the offer, don’t take the offer. So I think it’s a fun show and it’s something that I think a lot of people are going to be invested and want to see more of it.

I’m excited and I love the fact that there are two Black real estate moguls on this show. I think seeing an example of real estate success in our community is so important.

Yes, and they’re both very self-made! Brandon got his start in sports. So he’s an athlete and I think a lot of times there isn’t a retirement plan for these guys who go to the NFL. For him showing not only Black people, but Black men about these investments, and how to continue to build this generational wealth is super important. Tanisha was a single mother and her child’s father died. Her daughter was very young and she had to get it, you know, and she started working and doing Amazon and then ended up building her own Amazon warehouses. So she’s self-made and investing in real estate buying properties and investment properties. They both really built their wealth by investing in properties. And that’s not how their career started. You can learn something from them both. They’re just both incredible.