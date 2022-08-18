MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.

“I’m only looking to fixing my problem areas,” Leakes said in an Instagram video. “So, we called in a ‘professional, mini BBL.’ And, I love it. So, I’m gonna take you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to fix some of my problem areas and become perfectly you.”

In a video on her and Georgia Plastic’s IG page, you see Leakes checking in for her surgery and going through the pre-op process. You see the doctors performing liposuction on her back as well.

Besides her breast lift and nose jobs, she’s also had liposuction around her waist. She shared that she had her nose done a second time for medical reasons.

“My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016. “But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. No, when I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time. Then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose.”

Nene Leakes initially wanted a 360 liposuction but changed her mind after a consultation with Dr. Okoro. She isn’t quite ready to show off her new figure. She is instead offering those who are interested an $100 discount off of a consultation with Dr. Okoro.