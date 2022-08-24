MadameNoire Featured Video

New information about the alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter reveals she may have known her victims.

The suspect, Raissa Kengne, filed a federal job discrimination lawsuit that was over 600 pages, according to WSB-TV, that also named Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners, two victims of Monday’s shooting.

The outlet detailed Kengne previously referred to Freeman as the “laziest manager I have had the displeasure of working for” on her LinkedIn account.

The suspect was formerly employed by an Atlanta-based accounting firm named BDO until November of last year.

Her lawsuit listed grievances including “retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, computer hacking.”

The filing additionally noted a “significant deficiency” in an audit that WSB-TV reports was disregarded.

A residence attached to Kengne, and where she allegedly shot two people on Aug. 22, was highlighted in the lawsuit as well.

It’s reported Kengne claimed the home’s condo association allowed “unauthorized individuals to break into Plaintiff’s home in order to facilitate the harassment and retaliation” from BDO and other parties listed in the lawsuit.

RELATED CONTENT: “Dallas Shooter Has History With The Law And Claims She’s ‘God’s Prophet’ And Chris Brown’s Wife”

The outlet detailed that Kengne’s lawsuit was ultimately dismissed — although she filed an appeal that again listed victims from Monday’s shooting.

The latest information comes as authorities try to determine a possible motive for Kengne’s alleged crimes.

“By the information that is currently available to us now, we do not believe these were random acts of violence,” said APD Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum Monday in an update shared with 11 Alive. “We do believe the individuals were likely targeted who were harmed…”

The Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Authorities believe Kengne shot a total of three people on Aug. 22, two of whom have been pronounced dead.

Police reportedly arrived at the location of the first shooting, 1280 W. Peachtree Street, at around 1:45 p.m. after two people had been shot.

Kengne held another person at gunpoint there as she “demanded personal property from the employee,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s detail of the suspect’s arrest warrant.

1100 Peachtree Street, the residence named in the lawsuit, was where the second half of the shooting took place.

Freeman was shot at the latter location and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Kengne wasn’t arrested until around 4 p.m., when authorities tracked her down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport.

It was there that police recovered the firearm they suspect was used in the shooting.

The suspect was booked at Fulton County Jail on multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and weapons charges.

It’s reported Magistrate Judge Todd Ashley denied Kengne bond during her first court appearance on Aug. 23.

Additionally, the suspect was eventually dismissed from the courtroom after denying her appointed public defender and ignoring Judge Ashley’s multiple requests she stop talking out of turn.

RELATED CONTENT: “Loose Laws Allow Mass Shooters To Live By The Gun While Innocent Victims Die By The Gun”