MadameNoire Featured Video

Pharrell Williams is now feeling the wrath of Kelis. After the “Bossy” singer gave Beyoncé a piece of her mind, she set her sights on her former friend and collaborator.

In an Instagram video, Kelis said that Pharrell Williams took a jab at her by sampling her song “Milkshake” without her permission for Beyoncé’s track “Energy” from her Renaissance album.

“Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me,” she said. “It’s very petty.”

She added that she feels Williams did this “on purpose,” and that not asking her permission was “very passive aggressive.”

“I have the right to be frustrated. Why? Because no one had the human decency to call and be like, ‘Yo, would like to use your record.'”

In the credits of the song, it reads that “Energy” has “an interpolation of ‘Milkshake’ written by Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and performed by Kelis.”

“It’s very stupid,” she said about using the sample unbeknownst to her. “I’m gonna say what I have to say. I don’t mince my words.”

The New York native said she doesn’t consider the song as a collaboration because “the definition of collaboration means that we are working together.”

“There’s no working together if you are not even checking to see if everything’s cool,” she said. “That’s a problem.”

In the caption of the video, she said she will not allow this to go on while she sits silent.

I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample . But it’s beyond this song at this point . This was a TRIGGER for me . Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator , I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history . But there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough . So I’m saying it today . I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations

Beyoncé nor Williams have responded regarding Kelis’ comments. Watch the video below.