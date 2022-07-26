MadameNoire Featured Video

Updates continue to be released in connection to the shocking murder-for-hire plot resulting in the murder of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, two co-defendants, pled guilty to conspiring to the scheme on July 22.

Their plea was accepted by United States District Court Judge John A. Ross.

Montgomery’s uncle, co-defendant Tim Norman, is still awaiting the start of his trial.

30-year-old Travell Anothony Hill pled guilty in June to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The outlet noted that Hill’s plea agreement “implicated Norman and Ellis.”

Investigators and prosecutors believe that in 2014, Yaghnam helped Norman secure a $450,000 life insurance policy on Montgomery.

On March 14, 2016, Ellis lured Montgomery to the place he died from a gunshot issued by Hill, authorities allege.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri detailed that Norman and Ellis were involved in a sexual relationship before Montgomery’s death.

On March 14, 2016, at approximately 8:02 p.m., Montgomery was killed by gunfire at 3964 Natural Bridge Avenue in the City of St. Louis. Ellis’s phone location information places her in the vicinity of the murder at time of the homicide. Immediately following Montgomery’s murder, Ellis placed a call to Norman, and then began traveling to Memphis, Tennessee. In the days after the murder, Ellis accepted a cash payment of $10,000.00 in U.S. currency from Norman in exchange for, among other things, finding out the location of Montgomery, causing him to come outside, and relaying the location information to co-defendants Norman and Travell Hill. Hill subsequently shot and killed Montgomery. Hill plead guilty to the charges on June 3, 2022.

Norman’s trial will begin in September, and Hill’s sentencing will be on the 20th of that month.

Ellis and Yaghnam’s sentencing will be on Oct. 26.

The Case’s Connection To Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s

Montgomery was the grandson of Miss Robbie Mongomery, the owner of the soul food chain Sweetie Pie’s.

The restaurant chain is known by many from the OWN Network show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for five seasons before its series finale in 2018.

