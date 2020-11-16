Madamenoire Featured Video

The story of the criminal case in the murder of Andre Montgomery Jr. keeps getting more and more complicated. In addition to his uncle, Tim Norman and an associate Terica Ellis, a former producer for Nelly, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, there is now a fourth person being tried in Montgomery’s murder.

According to KMOV, Travelle Anthony Hill was also recently indicted in the case.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. In case you missed it, Yaghnam, was charged with five counts of aggravated identity theft in the murder-for-hire plot that left Montgomery, the 18-year-old grandson of Miss Robbie Montgomery, the owner of soul food chain Welcome to Sweetie Pies, dead.

Allegedly, Norman conspired to kill Montgomery in order to collect on a $450,000 life insurance policy that had been taken out on him. Norman was listed as the sole beneficiary. Another theory suggests that Norman wanted Montgomery killed because Tim believed Andre had stolen money from his mother, Ms. Robbie’s, home.

At this point, authorities have released very little information about Hill’s role in Montgomery’s death. But according to Oxygen.com, Hill received $5,000 in cash from Norman on the same day of Andre’s murder.

A news release revealed that there is also a recording of a conversation between Hill and his imprisoned brother Tony Whitfield about Andre’s murder and his payment.

According to an affidavit, Whitfield can be heard laughing and saying, “I heard mother—er finally got him.”

Andre Montgomery was killed on March 18, 2016. Two days later, Norman called the life insurance company to collect on the policy. As we reported earlier, he was never able to collect any of the money.