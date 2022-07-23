MadameNoire Featured Video

In an exclusive peek at the upcoming Love & Marriage DC reunion, we see Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels discuss hitting a rough patch after 10 years of marriage. Throughout the season, they butted heads over Monique Samuels feeling like Chris wasn’t fully stepping into his role as a husband. On the reunion special, Chris Samuels was able to see the error in his ways.

He admitted that for a long time, he thought just being the provider was enough to keep Monique happy.

“So I felt like that was enough for the longest,” he told Carlos King. “I realized now that I kind of dropped the ball. There’s so much more that I can be doing. I had the aha moment about myself. You know, like I need to change some things for the betterment of our family.”

The former Real Housewives of Potomac star addressed claims that she wanted to embarrass the father of her children on television in hopes of getting a divorce. She adamantly denied these claims.

“I came on Love & Marriage DC because I believe in our love and in our marriage. It is so easy for people to be so critical of a Black woman who can actually voice what she believes in and what she needs from her man. And people will sit there and tear us down. Oh, she shouldn’t talk to him like that. The Black man is so protected in those spaces. But then the only time that a Black woman or Black man will acknowledge a Black woman is when she’s crying. When she’s in her weakest moment. But when she’s being strong and she’s saying hey, this is what I need, now we’re being combative. Now we’re being aggressive. Now we’re being disrespectful. It’s not disrespectful. My delivery could have been better.”

