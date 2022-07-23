MadameNoire Featured Video

Princess Love is ready to finalize her divorce from Ray J. The mother-of-two requested that a trial date be set so that child and spousal support, visitation, custody, attorney fees and division of property can be determined, Radar Online reported.

Just in March 2022, Live said she was open to reconciliation.

“I mean you never know, the door is always open,” she told TMZ. “You know, we love each other but when you stop trying, then you have to do what you have to do.”

She added, “I don’t know what I want. But when someone keeps filing for divorce you have to give them what they want.”

They were just spotted together at the 2022 BET Awards looking as if they reunited.

Ray J and Princess Love know the break-up to make-up game all too well. Love filed for divorce in May 2020, which was four month after she gave birth to their son, Epik. She declared that she had wanted to divorce him in November 2019 after she accused him of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant. Ray J denied he left her high and dry. Love requested the divorce request be dismissed in July 2020.

The “Wait A Minute” singer then filed for divorce in September 2020. In March 2021, he called it off. At that time, they were living together in Miami. Just a month before, he said he and Love were “in a really good place as parents” and “as friends.”

“When you have two kids and you love your kids and love making them happy, I think from both of our eyes, just the good times exude all around,” he told People. He filed for divorce again in October 2021.

When they reconciled after the third divorce filing, a close source said family and friends were happy for them.

“Ray J has always looked up to his own parents as an example of the kind of relationship he wants with someone,” they told Hollywood Life. “But when he and Princess split, his parents were just as upset as everybody else. They have made it a point to continue to welcome Princess and the babies into their lives even though they weren’t together. Princess is family and she always will be. They’re so happy that Ray J and Princess have managed to work things out because the love is obviously there.”

J