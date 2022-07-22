MadameNoire Featured Video

A brawl between two families at Walt Disney World left one injured and led to three arrests. On the evening of July 20, families were waiting on line at the Magic Kingdom waiting to enter Mickey’s PhilharMagic Concert. One woman realized she left her phone on her electric conveyance vehicle. When she returned and was trying to get back to her family, the family dressed in red and white wouldn’t let her through. According to Walt Disney World News Today, this is what led to the families getting into a physical altercation. The family dressed in matching red and white outfits waited for the other outside of the venue.

“We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister,” a family member of the woman who was pushed allegedly said to the other family.

The brawl began shortly thereafter. Deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m. to intervene.

“Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement according to NBC. “One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.”

One man had a severe cut on his chin and had to receive medical attention. Other people involved in the brawl had bruises and cuts as well. There were also claims of theft and belongings getting destroyed.

The family wearing the red and white outfits “reportedly stole or broke much of what was on their person, including phones, designer clothes and accessories,” WDW News Today read.

This is the second fight to happen at Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the past two months. In May, a couple got into a fight with two females and another man. While the couple was waiting to watch a fireworks show, three people allegedly forced their way in front of them. When the man’s wife didn’t move, the woman grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, FOX 35 Orlando reported. She reportedly suffered brain bleeding due to hitting her head on the ground.

See the video below.