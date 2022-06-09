MadameNoire Featured Video

LeBron James has done it all from winning four NBA titles to opening up his I PROMISE school which provides educational support to at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Now, the basketball champ is gearing up to venture into the medical industry.

The LeBron James Family Foundation recently revealed its plans to build a new primary care center in Akron called the I PROMISE HealthQuarters.

According to the organization’s social media page, the new community health center will offer medical, dental, optometry and mental health services for residents. The I PROMISE HealthQuarters—which is scheduled to begin construction soon—will also come equipped with an on-site lab and a reduced-cost pharmacy.

Michelle Campbell, the Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation issued a statement about the forthcoming initiative noting how access to affordable health care was “critical” for families amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“So we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Providing this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy,” she added.

Additionally, James, who recently became a billionaire from his successful business endeavors on and off the court, gushed about the forthcoming health center on Twitter, telling fans:

“It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families!”

The I Promise HealthQuarters will be located at 533 West Market Street, just a stone’s throw away from the I PROMISE School. The medical-based facility is scheduled to open in early 2023. Salutes to King James and his capacity for community care.

