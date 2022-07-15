MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu had our jaws on the floor when she joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage at the Gurtenfestival Festival in Switzerland. While performing “Kitty Kat,” the Houston hottie invited the fellow Texan on stage.

When Badu arrived, she dropped down and got her eagle on. After hitting a 360 degree twerk, she came to her feet and moved her derriere in a slow circular motion. Meg got on Instagram and shared how surprised she was to see Badu get her twerk on.

“When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee s*** outta me👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂 I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland 🇨🇭 Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T😛😛”

While she shocked us all with her twerking skills, she also plans to blow us away with her next project. The “Window Seat” singer is executive producing a documentary about The DOC. In case you don’t know, The DOC is a rapper who co-founded Death Row Records during the 1990s. He wrote and produced songs for N.W.A and Dr. Dre as well. His rap career was cut short after a car accident left him with a crushed larynx. This injury caused his voice to change significantly. The self-titled documentary follows him as he considers getting a risky surgery that could restore his vocals.

“I am excited to announce that I am coming on board as executive producer of The DOC which recently will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Badu said in a statement. “It is no secret that DOC and I have created a ‘work of art’ together in the past, and I’m excited to continue our relationship professionally. DOC has been my best friend for over 30 years, and I am honored to bring this amazing documentary home.”

The D.O.C and Badu also share a 17-year-old daughter together named Puma.

