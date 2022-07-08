MadameNoire Featured Video

For those who didn’t get the memo, thee Usher Raymond IV took a break from his busy performing schedule to show love and support to his hometown of Atlanta the evening of July 6. The “You Got It Bad” crooner wowed an audience of C-suite members, philanthropist, community-based organizations and media when he took the stage behind legendary rock band Maroon 5 and performed a string of notable hits.

The king of R&B and pop opened his set with “Caught Up” transitioned to “You Don’t Have To Call,” then “Lovers & Friends.” In true Ursher fashion, he slowed the tempo and pivoted to a remixed cover of his ballad “Nice & Slow” which some may have heard on the eight-time Grammy-winner’s Tiny Desk Concert appearance on NPR. The night would not have been complete without Mr. Raymond hitting a falsetto here and a dropping a tenor there on his chart-topping single “Confessions.”

Usher shared with attendees and media how integral it is for him to return home and contribute the Beloved Benefit event:

“I’m happy a room like this has been curated…,” Raymond said on the red carpet. “Beloved, right? Community represents something we all aspire to do and that is–really address some of the issues we have in the world. –And how do we all do that? We do that by coming together and sitting down”

“Yeah, we may be entertained but that’s a segue to begin to have conversations about issues that are local and regional and nationally as well. I’m just happy to be a part of this as a grassroots organization through my foundation here in Atlanta.”

The Beloved Benefit is a fundraising event that centers the work of organizations that work toward a better Atlanta in the vein of past Atlanta activists and visionaries like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis. The event honored the life and legacy of the Lewis and raised $6.3 million that will be distributed among eight nonprofit beneficiaries and 11 community beacons that “prioritize economic and community development,” a press release stated.

The eight organizations are Atlanta staples that work to eradicate poverty and provide resources to the cities most marginalized demographics. The list includes:

For a comprehensive list of sponsors and more information on the Beloved Benefit initiative check out the foundation’s website.

