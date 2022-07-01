MadameNoire Featured Video

To celebrate Black Music Month, Usher took his talents to NPR to croon us for their Tiny Desk Concert Series.

During the 24-minute show, Usher breathed new life into his 20-year-old hits. As he sang favorites like “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Confessions” and “Nice & Slow,” his voice was buttery smooth. Usher commanded our attention in charismatic way with a charm that only he has.

In between songs, he reflected about the meaningful relationships he formed while creating classics.

“This is a lot of fun and I really am happy to just celebrate the years of music and really celebrate my brothers,” he said. “I’m really happy to be able to share. I think that if life has taught us anything it’s that we should share with each other, not just the music but to understand that life is a collaborative process and be able to lift each other up, stand with each other is all it’s really about.”

His performance wrapped up NPR’s Black Music Month Tiny Desk Concerts, which consisted of concerts that show “a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we’ve never seen before.”

His impressive Tiny Desk performance arrived simultaneously with his new single “Good Love” featuring the City Girls. In February, he said he is ready to release new music and bring his flavor back into R&B again.

“My voice didn’t change, it got better,” he told Essence. “I think that I’m mindful of where music is and I’m also too mindful of what I think is a necessity. What I do as an artist, don’t nobody do. What I do and what I offer as a performer, nobody does. So this is an opportunity for me to touch on all the things that I know are a necessity, and also to just participate.”

Watch his performance below.