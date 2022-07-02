MadameNoire Featured Video

A Brooklyn man has been charged for the murder of his child’s mother. Isaac Argro is accused of shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson at point blank range on a New York City street on June 29 after 8:30 p.m., the NY Daily News reported.

“Isaac Argro, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in regard to the tragic shooting of Azsia Johnson on the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Twitter.

Azsia Johnson had plans to meet with Argro that day because he promised to bring clothes for their three-month-old daughter. They were also going to talk about their relationship. Her aunt told the Daily News that Johnson had waited a long time for Argro. When he didn’t show, she left the park where she was waiting for him. Moments after she left, she was shot in her head by a hooded gunman on E. 95th St. and Lexington Ave while pushing her infant daughter in a stroller.

“This was premeditated murder,” Johnson’s mother Lisa Desort told The New York Times. “He intended to kill my daughter no matter what.”

Argro and Johnson had a history of domestic violence. She had called the police for one incident in January which led to Argro having a misdemeanor assault charge. He was never apprehended by the police for this charge.

“I never met him. I just heard about him,” Johnson’s aunt Sandra Johnson told the Daily News. “He was abusive to my niece. He was very abusive.”

Johnson said that Argro also stalked and threatened her niece via phone calls and texts. Desort said Argro was violent with Johnson while she was pregnant as well.

“He beat my daughter up as she was six months pregnant, and she left him,” Desort said. “Ever since then, he’s been threatening her and me with death.”

Johnson also had an older child from a previous relationship.