On Sunday, August 15, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton shared that she underwent hair transplant surgery in order to regrow her edges.

Unfortunately, the procedure left her with harsh bruising and lots of swelling underneath her eyes.

“I had a hair transplant for my edges y’all,” the RHOA star shared with her followers. “So all of the fluids and all that is just coming down to my face.”

“Isn’t this sh*t crazy?” she said as she highlighted the deep bruising underneath her eyes. “I’m in so much pain from the hair transplant. But I”m so excited about it.”

“And I just wanted to keep it really real with you guys and be transparent and let y’all see the good, the ugly, the things we go through for beauty.”

In another screengrab captured from her Instagram Live that day, the reality star explained that she had documented the majority of the process.

“I recorded most of it. I recorded that morning when I got up, I recorded when I got there, I recorded when I got in the chair. I recorded when they shaved my hair, I recorded them injecting there. [I recorded] when one eye swole, when the other eye swole.”

“I’ll let you know when it’s up on my YouTube,” she told her fans.

“Let’s see if it was worth it, because baby, it was painful.”

According to AceShowBiz, a few social media users were slightly critical of the reality star’s choice to get the cosmetic procedure. They commented on the news with statements like,

“chile if i don’t have edges i just won’t have no edges,” “This edges and thick hairline obsession is extreme. Every hairline isn’t meant to be full,” “I’d rather use them press on edges than go through all that,” and, “She’ll do anything to ‘age’ gracefully.”

Marlo seems unbothered by the critique. We’re sure she’ll continue being the fashion-forward diva she is regardless of the haters. Word on the street is that she’ll finally be a peach holder on season 14 of RHOA, according to The Grio.