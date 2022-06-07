MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary video vixen and model of the 2000s Pasha de Matas Bleasdell has passed away at age 38, reportedly due to a brain tumor.

The talent of immense beauty was most known for starring in Nelly’s music video for the 2002 single “Hot In Herre.” She also appeared in many other hit hip-hop visuals of the era, some of which were shot by Director X.

The latter shared the news of Bleasdell’s passing on Instagram with a tribute to the model.

“We lost a friend yesterday. Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor on June 4th, 2022 11:59 p.m.,” said the Canadian director on June 6. “If you made videos in the 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha.”

Director X, born Julien Christian Lutz, recalled meeting Bleasdell on the music video set of Donnell Jones’ song “Where I Want To Be.” After throwing the dynamic model and dancer into the mix, he said, “it was a wild ride from then on.”

“I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to [the] set of life,” his tribute continued. “You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022 ⛅️🕊.”

Bleasdell’s Impact & Legacy

Bleasdell is being praised online by hip-hop musicians and fans alike since the news of her passing broke. She will be remembered as an iconic beauty who brought to life the sexiness and confidence within all of us, especially Black women.

We wish her loved ones our condolences as they grieve. RIP.

Scroll down below to watch some of the music videos Bleasdell starred in and watch her in action.

Play

Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”