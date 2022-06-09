MadameNoire Featured Video

Americans are having less sex – a lot less sex. A General Social Survey found that twenty-six percent of American adults didn’t have sex at all in 2021. There are many reasons why people are having less sex. The stress of the pandemic caused lower sex drive. Social distancing made sex impossible for some. And even under normal conditions, everyone is just so damn busy. But, if you’re not having sex, you could be missing out on some great health benefits.

The Journal of Health and Social Behavior says that having regular sex can reduce the chance for cardiac events in women. And further research published in Sage Journals shows that having regular sex can even boost the immune system. Having sex, it turns out, is good for more than just an orgasm. That’s why National Sex Day – a day that’s all about celebrating sex, is so important. If you need some inspiration, here are some ways to get into the groove.

Try A New Toy

If your male partner feels like vibrators are just for your pleasure, you can tell him the research says otherwise. The National Library of Medicine reports that men who incorporate vibrators into their sex life report better sexual function (i.e. better erections), higher orgasm frequency and higher desire. That should be all the proof a partner needs to welcome a little toy into the bedroom.

Sample Edible Lubes

Lube just makes sex better. Adding a little something-something can help can be a lot of fun. And edible lubes can make oral sex a whole lot more enjoyable for both parties. It might even encourage you or your partner to get it in a bit longer because who doesn’t like a treat? Get a little party package of several flavors so you can try them each for extended foreplay.

Discuss Your Fantasies

There’s no better day than National Sex Day to open up the conversation about your deepest, dirtiest fantasies. Agree on a no-judgment zone and share what you’ve always wanted to try. Maybe it involves role play, watching porn together or even inviting a third party into the bedroom. Perhaps someone wants to try bondage or BDSM. This is a judgment-free zone where everyone should feel comfortable expressing their deepest desires.

Try Different Condoms

If you rely on condoms as birth control in your relationship, maybe you’ve been stuck in a rut with the same ones. They’re fine but…you know there are so many others to try. Lambskin condoms. Liquid condoms. Textured. Flavored. Ribbed. Icey hot. The list goes on. Shut the curtains, turn off your phones and enjoy a long afternoon of experiencing the different ways each condom feels.

Play The Stranger Game

You might already know this game. Pick an agreed-upon location away from your homes – maybe a hotel lobby bar. You meet there, in disguise (wig, costume, the whole thing) and take on fake identities. Pretend you’ve never met before. Flirt and hit it off as your new identity and then, well, you know where it goes from there. You met in a hotel for a reason.

Explore The Kama Sutra

Bring Kama Sutra into the bedroom. You could both explore it in advance and bookmark the positions you want to try. You could even have several sessions in the sack throughout the day, each dedicated to different categories of positions (girl on top, standing, reverse positions etc.)