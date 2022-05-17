MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown have been real lovey-dovey on social media but their love affair seems to have come to an end.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Brown spoke on he and Cole’s affiliation and said, “I’m a player. We don’t want you, Keyshia. Stay off my d***.”

This comes just days after he shared a clip of a what is believed to be Cole’s lower back with his initials tattooed along with the caption, “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva, #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.” The “Heaven Sent” singer even commented under the photo and referred to a recent conflict they had saying, “This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed. don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize.”

Cole has also posted Brown on her Instagram Stories more than once and posted about missing him.

In a now-deleted IG story post, she shared her disappointment regarding Brown’s hurtful comments.

“Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what..,” she wrote. “Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual.”

Cole’s sister, Neffeteria Pugh, even chimed in and took a shot at the unsigned NFL player.

“Why do we let [clowns] like this disrespect women[?]!,” she wrote over a not-so-flattering photo of Brown.

The Oakland songstress was also on Instagram Live over the weekend with stylist EJ King and said that she felt Brown’s caption was abrasive.

“I think he made it very clear that he didn’t want to receive it. He was like, Baby I liked you at first and now I don’t know… I think maybe that’s just what it is,” she said. “My point wasn’t even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more. It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh… Maybe he don’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that.”

Cole was featured on Brown’s latest single, “Don’t Leave.”