MadameNoire Featured Video

New reports state singer-songwriter, producer and mogul Mariah Carey has purchased a mansion in the Peach State.

A company called The Mirage Real Estate Trust — allegedly connected to Carey — conducted an “off-market transaction” last November which secured the purchase of a $5.65 million colonial-style estate in Atlanta, according to Realtor.com.

The real estate company that made the transaction shares the same California mailing address as a talent agency Carey is the CEO of called Mirage Entertainment Inc., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The over 10,000 square-foot residence was built in 1992 and has a lavish multitude of bedrooms and bathrooms, a home theater and gym. Sitting on 4.1-acres of property, the land surrounding the home includes brick paths, a pond, a guesthouse, a pool and tennis court.

The mansion was previously rented by former WWE wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who in 2020 posted about ripping the property’s gate off its hinges so he could get to a film shoot after a power outage inhibited the doors’ service.

If the purchase of the home is truly linked to Carey, the Atlanta mansion reportedly follows the 7,100 square-foot Mediterranean-style home the Grammy winner owned and later sold in Georgia’s capital in early 2019 for $2.23 million.

Carey is also attached to an eight-bedroom home in Beverly Hills and a triplex in Tribeca.

RELATED CONTENT: “Mariah Carey Talks Colorism, Co-Parenting, Eminem And Ellen”

Over the weekend, the talented mother of two shared a Happy Mother’s Day post to “all the mommies in the land” on her social media.

Carey shares 11-year-old twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon: Morrocan and Monroe. The fraternal pair celebrated their most recent birthday on April 30.

It looks like the singer’s Mother’s Day was filled with flowers and smiles. See Carey’s post below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Take A Look At Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’s African Art-Filled California Mansion”