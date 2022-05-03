MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and writer Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh recently grilled Charlamagne tha God for the season two premiere of her popular late-night talk show “Ziwe.”

While chatting about Critical Race Theory, Ziwe wasted no time asking The Breakfast Club radio host about his track record of beefing with Black women in the entertainment industry.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil Mama, Monique, Cassie, Azaelia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” Ziwe says in one clip, to which Charlamagne replies:

“Beefs is a strong word.” “You’ve maligned Black women,” Ziwe states before asking: “So, why do you hate Black women exactly?”

The Brilliant Idiot podcast host then goes on to explain that he “loves Black women,” but understandably sees why people would think that he doesn’t, given his previous spats with “three or four” well-known Black female celebs.

Ziwe then quickly fact-checks the Comedy Central host, showing a quick montage of several times where he got into arguments with Black women on The Breakfast Club including one clip where he asked Brandy an inappropriate sexual question and another where he argued with Monique about why she didn’t deserve more money from her Netflix special.

Charlamagne then states that he’s changed over the years.

“Well, yes you’re a different person every year,” Ziwe replies but she breaks it down to the radio personality with a great analogy.

“Lets say I get paid $5 a day to punch you in the face,” she said. “And I punch you in the face everyday for 10,000 days and I make $50,000. And then on the 10,001th day say ‘I will not punch anyone in the face…’”

“When do I get the money back?” Charlamagne quickly interjects, before Ziw responds: “So would you say to this camera that you’re pledging to donate 100% of your salary to Black women’s reparations?” “I will pledge that I will help Black women make a lot of money,” Charlamagne says, noting how he has four daughters and a Black wife.

Later on in the interview, the two stars play a civil rights icon game and Charlamagne shares his thoughts on whether President Joe Biden will win the 2024 election.

Check out another clip from the show below and tell us, do you think it was long overdue for Charlamagne to address his problematic past with Black women?

