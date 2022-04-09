MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Doechii, who was recently signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, released her music video for her latest single “Crazy.” In the video, Doechii and the dancers are fully nude but their private areas aren’t showing. Unfortunately, due to its provocative nature, YouTube has banned it from trending.

Sarah C Prinz, who directed the video, issued a statement revealing the news and explaining the nature of the video and the themes present throughout.

“The film is an expansive metaphor embodying the hardships women go through in their ascension to power,” Prinz said in a statement.“ It’s a piece that challenges the viewer to look at stigmatized imagery and asks them to see beyond the first impression – to see the female form not in moments of sexuality but in moments of truth, intensity and power; to see a woman wielding a gun, to see a woman express vivid, honest emotions.”

When the video opens, Doechii kills a woman by shooting her in the head. As Doechii raps, scenes switch between the naked legion of women in a warehouse destroying a car, dancing and setting the car on fire. Towards the end, Doechii is surrounded by an arsenal of weapons and later uses one to shoot the same woman who now appears to be herself. Prinz said the violence displayed in the video is “interwoven into the larger theme of giving permission to women to be allowed to experience the world the same way a man does, but even more so, it plays a critical character.”

“The gunshots fired in this film are symbolic acts, meaning that when Doechii kills the women in the introduction of the film is later revealed to be Doechii herself that she killed, we seal in the unifying message: we as women are all subject to the same experience and when you die, I die, and therefore we must stand together.”

The video being banned from trending is surely disappointing, considering Prinz and the Tampa-bred artist spent four months “developing the narrative.”

See the video below.