Bill Maher has now entered the chat about Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars.

The “Real Time With Bill Maher” host brought up the buzzing topic on his HBO show last week, but instead of sympathizing with Jada Pinkett Smith, who was obviously the butt of Chris Rock’s insensitive “G.I. Jane 2” joke, the controversial comedian made a comment that sent a wave of mixed reactions across the internet.

Maher, 66, told viewers that Pinkett Smith should feel “lucky” that she’s only battling alopecia and nothing seriously “life-threatening.”

“If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thank God,’” Maher continued. “It’s not life-threatening. It’s part of — for most people, 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women — it’s part of aging.”

Maher doubled down on his statement once more, telling fans bluntly:

“Aging is, trust me I know, it’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us. And you know, just put on a f–king wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much.”

Of course, the comment elicited a number of hot takes on social media. Some claimed it wasn’t right for Maher to diminish The Matrix star’s battle with alopecia just because the condition might not be a big deal to him personally.

“I really dislike people saying something is no big deal without them knowing how that person feels about it or should feel about it according to him..Who is he to say that about someone else?..It is so annoying..If it is a big deal for her, it is..she is allowed to feel that way,” wrote one person on Twitter.

While another user replied:

“It’s often a permanent, humiliating condition. As minor or insignificant as it may seem from an outsider’s perspective, it’s huge to people who have it.”

Alopecia or “Alopecia areata” is a common autoimmune skin disease that causes temporary or permanent hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes on other areas of the body. According to Hello Beautiful, the hair loss condition has been linked to high levels of depression and anxiety. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC-based Neuropsychologist who has studied the psychological effects of Alopecia in people, found that women often attempt to hide their baldness out of embarrassment, which can directly affect their happiness, attractiveness, and self-worth. It can also impact a woman’s social and daily life.

Unfortunately, some social media critics sided with Maher.

Others pointed out that Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut looked absolutely gorgeous.

“Jada is very beautiful with the bold head. She looks young and clean. When both my girlfriend and I saw her on the Oscar, we responded on her beauty and said Jada will never old,” wrote one social media goer. “And I want a shave my hair again because of how beautiful she looks. I have no ideas she has an issue.”

During the show, Maher was joined by attorney Laura Coates and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang who said he thought Smith should have handled the situation differently.

“I do feel like it’s part of the job of a world-famous celebrity attending an award show to absorb mild insults directed at you and yours,” the Democrat explained. “I ran for office and people said things around me I didn’t like and I didn’t get up and smack anyone.”

