After the internet learned that Lil’ Baby and his longtime girlfriend Jayda Cheaves broke up, a woman came forward and decided to expose the Atlanta rapper. A woman who goes by Slim Danger and also has a son with Chief Keef, claimed that she and the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper had a sexual relationship. She added that she was spilling the beans about their affair because he didn’t pay her any hush money to keep her quiet.

“And when you don’t come correct and your hush money is short these the pics that girlfriend gets, thank you Jayda,” Slim Danger said in a video.

Slim Danger also shared a TikTok post that said “When Lil baby ask why does everybody think we f*****?…Cause we did.”

When she was accused of lying, Slim Danger shared another post showing that Cheaves had watched her Instagram story and claimed that they had spoken.

“This is Jayda in my views,” she said. “Me and her spoke to each other, we are cool.”

In another post, Slim Danger claimed Lil’ Baby was one of the men who paid for her to have an abortion along with Odell Beckham Jr., Lil’ Durk and Chief Keef.

After Slim Danger made her claims, another woman who also has a child with Chief Keef named Simone Shontell said that she too slept with Lil’ Baby and posted screenshots of their direct messages to each other where they are arranging to meet up after learning they are in the same city. She also posted a screenshot showing that Lil’ Baby watched her Instagram story where she aired him out.

“I don’t gotta sneak and do anything,” she said on Instagram. “Everybody knows how I am. He doesn’t care guys. Neither will he check me.”

Shontell then accused Slim Danger of being a copy cat and finding fun in saying she slept with the same men as her.

“@slimdanger back. Always wanna claim to f***with a n**** after me but don’t ever have receipts.”

Lil’ Baby and Cheaves ended their relationship after six years.