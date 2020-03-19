LaKeith Stanfield Asked Ari Lennox Out On A Date… We’re Wondering When Did Break Up With Xosha Roquemore?

When singer Ari Lennox vowed that she was done with the internet, I think we all knew that her self-imposed sabbatical wouldn’t last long. Even if she had managed to stay away from the lure of Instagram, the current climate would have ensured that she found her way back online.

Recently, she hopped on there to lament about her life as a single lady having to see romantic movies by herself. Ari was praising The Photograph when she got a surprise from one of the film’s stars.

“I saw it and I was like [makes swooning noise.]”

At this point, perhaps unbeknownst to Ari, LaKeith Stanfield, the male lead in the film, entered the chat and thanked her for the compliment. “Thank you love [rose emoji].”

Ari keeps talking.

“I was in the theaters, by myself in a hoodie. Just looking pitiful. No date, nothing. Just sitting there, shedding tears, thinking of my gotdamn love life and how it’s exceedingly nonexistent. How it’s just a pitiful mess. So thanks a lot. “

LaKeith pops back in to say, “Can you be my date? Let’s go.”

This time, Ari saw the message.

“LaKeith…I don’t have time for this right now. Cuz I… Wait. You’re joking. I don’t have…no. We’re changing the subject because I heard some things…”

Immediately, Ari begins showing her viewers around the home studio she created. Homegirl started fumbling all over her words and everything.

You can watch it all unfold below.

Lakeith Stanfield asked Ari Lennox on a date and then she freaked out 💀💀pic.twitter.com/s3ZSgRHbhk — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) March 19, 2020

It was pretty comical.

But it also raised a few questions. Now, LaKeith could just be flirting around to promote the film—even though can’t nobody go out and see it. What made this particular proposition so interesting is that I was under the impression that LaKeith was still with the mother of his child, fellow actress Xosha Roquemore, who’s currently starring in OWN’s “Cherish The Day.”

LaKeith, 28, and Xosha, 35, began dating in 2015. And if you let the internet tell it, the two are still together.

But the couple has been pretty private when it comes to their personal lives. They welcomed a daughter in 2017 but have never shown her face or revealed her name to the public.

The could be using the same model in their relationship. The two have often been photographed together on red carpets. But that seems to have ceased as of late. In fact, the last time they were photographed together was in 2018.

But this past Valentine’s Day, LaKeith posted this teaser of his single, “Fast Life” with a picture of Xosha.

Meanwhile, she hasn’t shared an image of the two of them together since September 2019.

And even this picture is more parents than lovers.

Whatever’s happening…or not happening, time will tell.