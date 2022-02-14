MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sunday night, Feb. 13, old-school hip-hop reigned supreme during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

During the almost 15 minute performance, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked things off with live renditions of “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” transporting viewers with their nostalgic 1990s West Coast sound.

RELATED CONTENT: “Deaf Rappers To Perform With Dr. Dre And Other Headliners During Super Bowl Halftime Show”

50 Cent hit the stage, performing his early 2000s hit “In Da Club” while donning a white undershirt and matching headband. The look was very reminiscent of the old Fif and not the executive producer we’re used to seeing today who stays in suit and tie attire.

Mary J. Blige followed up with a “Family Affair” and gave a show-stopping performance. Decked out in a blingy silver and animal print ensemble with matching thigh-high boots and background dancers in tow, Blige showed out with her signature dance moves and let the people know she’s still got it.

If you can believe it, all that was before Blige dramatically switched things up and broke into 2001’s “No More Drama.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Mary J. Blige Shares Why ‘Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent’ In New Song”

Afterward, Compton native Kendrick Lamar performed “m.A.A.d City” before going into a spirited rendition of “Alright” off of his critically acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly.

With musician and instrumentalist Anderson .Paak on drums, Eminem followed up with a performance of his classic 2002 song “Lose Yourself” from the 8 Mile soundtrack. During his time on stage, the Detroit native tributed former football player-turned-civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick by taking a knee.

When Dre hit the piano keys for the opening of his song “Still D.R.E.,” the rapper-producer let a small smile glimmer on his face, and you could tell he was already basking in the halftime show’s success.

The Los Angeles Rams secured their win last night against the Cincinnati Bengals at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. View footage of the event’s halftime show here.

RELATED CONTENT: “Issa Rae Offers Her Lavish Home On Airbnb For Super Bowl LVI Weekend”