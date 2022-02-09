MadameNoire Featured Video

Icelene Jones, the widow of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, is claiming that the late rapper’s estate has not received all of their royalties over the past ten years and she is taking legal action. Jones has filed a lawsuit against Wu-Tang Productions, which is owned and operated by RZA, accusing the company of “ongoing willful and material breaches of the terms of a 1992 Exclusive Recording Artist Agreement entered into by and between ODB” and RZA, according to legal documents.

Jones, who is the executor of ODB’s estate, is claiming that RZA “willfully refused to pay monies and make accountings due and owing to [Jones] as the successor in interest to ODB” from 2011 – July 2021. Jones claimed she hadn’t received any payments until July 6, 2021 when she received a check for $130,000. In the lawsuit, it states that payment represented “only a small percentage of amounts payable to the Estate under the Recording Agreement.” Under the terms of his contract, the ‘Brooklyn Zoo” rapper was supposed to receive 50% of net earnings on the publishing of his copyrighted songs. Jones said she also hasn’t been paid royalties for videos and merchandising.

In the lawsuit, Jones said Wu-Tang Productions has exploited ODB’s master recordings, his merchandising rights and videos. Over the years, she has requested accounting statements and said she hasn’t received any.

RZA, born Robert Diggs, told Page Six that he doesn’t do the accounting for Wu-Tang Productions and that he can’t confirm or deny Jones’s claims. He added that Jones filing the lawsuit is “unfortunate” because he and his company “have been very supportive in providing economically to the family through the estate and to his wife and children on record and off record.”

Jones is suing for at least $1 million in unpaid royalties plus payment of legal fees.

ODB, born Russell Jones, died on Nov. 13, 2004 due to a drug overdose.